Conference considers Sino-Brazilian cooperation in energy

An online conference arranged by the Chinese Consulate-General in Rio de Janeiro brought together officials and businesspeople in China and Brazil to discuss green power and Sino-Brazilian cooperation in the energy business, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency says businesspeople attending agreed on closer technical cooperation in developing clean sources of energy, reducing carbon emissions and using advanced technology.

The report says the Shanghai International Technology Exchange Center has invited Brazilians to attend the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair next April.

Service industries in Brazil and the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang are highly complementary, and their trade in services shows great potential, CNS quotes the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce as saying.

The conference, held last week, was part of a virtual fair intended to spur Sino-Brazilian trade, which runs until September 16, the report says.