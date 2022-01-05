Concert marks 40 years of the Macao Polytechnic Institute

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) has celebrated 40 years since its founding by putting on a concert performed online by students in Macao, mainland China and the Portuguese-speaking world, the Macao Daily says.

The performers were students at the MPI, at institutions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and elsewhere in China, and at institutions in lusophone countries, the newspaper reported on Monday.

The report says students at Beijing Normal University, the Polytechnic Institute of Leiria in Portugal, the University of Taquari Valley in Brazil, and the University of Cabo Verde made contributions to the concert.

The MPI students performed their contribution live in the MPI auditorium.

The concert was shown online, for audiences in the lusophone world and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The purpose was to promote higher education and cultural exchanges between China and the lusophone world, and to inform Portuguese-speaking students about the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Macao Daily says.