Committee for integrating development of China, Macao set up

Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has formed a committee to coordinate the effort by Macao to integrate its own development with that of China as a whole, his government has announced.

Mr Ho’s order setting up yesterday the Working Committee for Integrating into National Development appears in the latest issue of the Official Gazette of the Macao SAR.

The order says Mr Ho will chair the committee.

The committee will coordinate the contributions by Macao to the Chinese Belt and Road initiative and to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and draft policies and do research into how Macao can best serve as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, the order says.

The committee will replace several bodies, including the Development Committee for the Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, which was formed in 2016, according to the official announcement.