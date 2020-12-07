Commission to help Macao link China to lusophone countries

Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan has said the Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation between the Mainland and Macao will take new measures to help Macao perform its function as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries can conduct business, the government of Macao says.

The Macao Government issued a written statement quoting Mr Wang as saying so at a meeting of the commission which he and Macao Secretary for the Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong jointly chaired.

The statement quotes Mr Lei as saying the performance by Macao of its function would be given priority, to help Chinese international trade policy.

Macao is putting its utmost effort into preparing for the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, the official statement quotes Mr Lei as saying.