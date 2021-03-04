Collaboration by Macao, mainland Chinese lawyers urged

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee’s Standing Committee member Hoi Kin Hong has called for lawyers in Macao and mainland China to work together to support economic engagement by China and the Portuguese-speaking world, The Observer website reports.

The Chinese website quotes Mr Hoi, who is in the real estate business in Macao, as saying many Macao lawyers are qualified to work in lusophone countries, are proficient in Chinese and Portuguese and are familiar with mainland Chinese law.

Mr Hoi said Macao lawyers could play a bigger part in the Chinese Belt and Road Lawyers Alliance.

He proposed to the CPPCC that Macao help China increase its contacts with people of Chinese origin living in lusophone countries, The Observer website says.