CNPC pushes the export liquefied natural gas of Mozambique

On the 13th of November, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, announced the first exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Rovuma basin of the Coral Sul Project of Mozambique.

The project is jointly built and operated by Italian, Chinese, American, Mozambican, Portuguese and South Korean companies, in which the China National Petroleum Corporation holds a 20% stake. The Coral South project is the first phase in Area 4, with the first floating LNG facility to be installed in the world’s deep waters, and is also the largest project in Africa and the second largest in the world.

For the director general of the National Petroleum Institute, the success of the Coral Sul project gives great importance to the country’s economic development and the departure of the first cargo ship with gas from the Rovuma basin symbolizes Mozambique’s transformation into a producer and exporter of LNG.