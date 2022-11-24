CNOOC Hong Kong Holdings bids for Mozambique oil and gas exploration

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Hong Kong Holding Limited and Eni Mozambico SpA presented proposals to explore areas available of Sixth Tender for the Concession of Areas for Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons, according to the country’s National Petroleum Institute (INP).

CNOOC bid in areas S6-A, A6-G, A6-D, S6-B and A6-E, located in Save and Angoche basins. Eni bid in A6-C, located in Angoche basin. The two companies bid in partnership with the Nation National Hydrocarbon Company of Mozambique (ENH).

The Sixth Tender of Mozambique was launched in November of 2021. The deadline for submitting proposals ended on November 11th and the results are expected to be announced on December 30th 2022.

(Source: Ewyna)