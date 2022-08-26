CNODC e CNOOC to participate in pre-salt bid in Brazil

The Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) has scheduled for the 16th of December to hold the first auction featuring pre-salt acreage. There are 11 areas for bidding – Ágata, Água Marinha, Esmeralda, Jade, Turmalina, Tupinambá, Itaimbezinho, Norte de Brava, Bumerangue, Cruzeiro do Sul and Sudoeste de Sagitário.

Eight companies – the largest oil companies that operate in Brazil – have already shown interest. BP, Chevron, China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company (CNODC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Petrobras, Petronas, Shell and TotalEnergies are in the lead in disputing the pre-salt areas, which will still go through the qualification phase.

The 24th of this month is the deadline for filling out the application form, submitting application documents and payment of the participation fee. On the 25th of October, the ANP will release details of the blocks on offer.