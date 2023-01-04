CNN Brasil announces new partnership with social network Kwai for 2023

CNN Brazil announced on the 26th of December a partnership with Kwai, a social network of short video, for the coverage of the inauguration of the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the first 100 days of his government.

During the period, the broadcaster informed that it will produce exclusive content for the application on the first announcements and movements of the beginning of Lula’s government. CNN Brasil intends to adopt the formats of social network, such as live broadcasts and short news videos, besides the production of a weekly bulletin with a summary of the news.

According to CNN Brasil, the results of the partnership with Kwai during the elections were expressive, with the CNN Brazil registering 2.1 million followers on the platform.

(Source: Poder 360)