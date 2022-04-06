CNI22 wins the contract to run the Timorese national grid

China Nuclear Industry 22nd Construction Co. Ltd (CNI22), a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) has won the contract to operate and maintain the national grid in Timor-Leste until 2024, CNNC says.

CNI22 built the grid, the biggest electricity infrastructure project in Timor-Leste, starting the work in 2009 and finishing it seven years ago, Chinese state-owned CNNC announced in writing last Saturday.

CNNC says the contract to build the grid was the subsidiary’s first engineering, procurement and construction contract abroad.

The grid increased the availability of electricity in Timor-Leste and so eased shortages, forming a strong basis for the economic and social development of the country, CNNC says.