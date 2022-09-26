CNA releases executive summary of the “China Agricultural Outlook 2022-2031”

On the 20th of September, the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), in partnership with InvestSP in Shanghai, released the Executive Summary of the “China Agricultural Outlook Report 2022-2031”, which shows the main agricultural prospects of China for the next ten years.

The document is the result of the 9th edition of the China Agricultural Outlook Conference, held in April of this year in Beijing, where production, consumption and import trends of China were presented.

At the conference, the main trends were pointed out that the Chinese government will seek to develop greatly China’s agriculture and animal raising, aiming to increase national production and enhance productivity.

The publication also provides data on the cultivation area, forecast of imports, production and consumption of 17 agricultural products, namely: wheat, corn, soy, oilseeds, cotton, sugar, vegetables, potatoes, fruits, pork, poultry, beef, lamb, eggs, dairy products, fish and animal feed.