CNA organizes a webinar about the Chinese Single Window system

The Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) held a webinar on the 16th of August to clarify the new procedure for registering establishments that export food to China, known as Single Window. The measure went into effect on the 1st of January, 2022.

The webinar was attended by José Mário Antunes, José Mário Antune, director of the CNA office in Shanghai; Juliana Satie, general coordinator of Control and Evaluation of the Department of Inspection of Animal Products (Dipoa) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply (Mapa) and Jean Cury, agricultural tax auditor of Mapa.

Brazil is authorized to export the following animal-derived products to China: fresh chicken; fresh beef; heat processed beef; fresh pork and pork byproducts; edible donkey meat and skins; dairy products, bee products and aquatic products.