Closer ties between Guangzhou, young lusophones envisaged

An event should be held in Guangzhou, capital of the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, to show off the intangible cultural heritage of the city to young people in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, the Macao Daily says, quoting Wong Ka Lun, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Guangdong Provincial Committee.

Mr Wong said such an event would spur exchanges between China and lusophone countries and teach young lusophones about Chinese culture, the newspaper reported yesterday.

Mr Wong said Guangzhou and Macao had been working together closely to tighten cultural ties between China and the Portuguese-speaking world by regularly holding events in Macao.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Guangdong Provincial Committee held its latest session in Guangzhou just recently, the Macao Daily says.