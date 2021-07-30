Closer Sino-Timorese cooperation on infrastructure forecast

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo expects closer Sino-Timoresecooperation within the framework of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, his embassy says.

The Chinese Embassy in Dili issued on Wednesday a written statement quoting Mr Xiao as saying so the day before, at a meeting of representatives of Timor-Leste and foreign contributors to development of the country.

The statement quotes Timorese Deputy Prime Minister José Maria dos Reis as calling for more joint efforttodevelop Timor-Leste, and as thanking China for its support of his country in the long term.

Timorese Deputy Minister of Health Bonifácio Maukoli dos Reis thanked China for helping his country counter COVID-19, and called for more Chinese support in the field of healthcare, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.