Closer Sino-Angolan collaboration against Covid-19 offered

Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao has said his country is willing to work more closely with Angola in countering the Covid-19 pandemic, to spur economic recovery and so form the basis for still greater Sino-Angolan cooperation, the Chinese Embassy in Luanda says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting an article Mr Gong wrote for an Angolan newspaper, O País, as saying China has been developing vaccines against the virus that causes Covid-19 to help developing countries such as Angola stem the pandemic.

China will keep offering other countries its cooperation and joint exploitation of new opportunities for development, the embassy quotes Mr Gong as saying.