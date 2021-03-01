Closer academic ties between China, lusophone world forecast

The head of the Macao Polytechnic Institute International Portuguese Training Centre, Joaquim Ramos de Carvalho, believes the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will facilitate academic cooperation by China and the Portuguese-speaking world, the institute says.

The Macao Polytechnic Institute issued a written statement quoting Mr Ramos de Carvalho as saying so at a conference there last week to mark two years since the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Plan received official approval.

Mr Ramos de Carvalho told the gathering that the document shows the areas where Macao must innovate and create knowledge to perform its function as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world meet.

The importance around the globe of links between the lusophone world and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is bound to grow, in view of the area being part of one of the most dynamic regions of the world, the Macao Polytechnic Institute quotes Mr Ramos de Carvalho as saying.