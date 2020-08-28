Claro Brasil to offer its subscribers Oppo smartphones

Brazilian wireless telecommunications network Claro Brasil will offer its subscribers smartphones made by Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd of China, the Android Central website reports.

The website says Oppo issued a written announcement saying it has struck a deal to that effect with the parent company of Claro Brasil, América Móvil SAB de CV of Mexico.

The report quotes Oppo President of Global Sales Alen Wu as saying the agreement allows his company to penetrate Latin America, a market important for its development.

Mr Wu said the deal would give Latin Americans a better telecommunications option.

Oppo intends to strike within the next two years equivalent deals with wireless telecommunications companies elsewhere in Latin America, and in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the Android Central website says.