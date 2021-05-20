CJIC turns over dam intended to improve Maputo water supply

State-owned China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co. Ltd (CJIC) says it has turned over to the Mozambican government the Corumana Dam, built by CJIC in southern Mozambique.

Construction began in 2018, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi attended the ceremonial completion in October, and the dam was turned over to his government last week, CJIC announced in writing.

CJIC says the reservoir behind the dam can hold 1.23 billion cubic metres of water for supplying the city of Maputo and farms beside the Incómati River, so improving the lives of over 2 million people in and around the capital.

The company says it built subsidiary dams and installed electrical and hydraulic equipment for managing the water supply.

It also built 132 new homes for people displaced by the dam and reservoir, along with schools, clinics and offices, the company says.

The World Bank paid for the dam, CJIC says.