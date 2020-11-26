Cities of Shenyang, Braga make twinning arrangement

The northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang and the northern Portuguese city of Braga have recently made a twinning arrangement, the Shenyang Daily reports, citing the Shenyang Development and Reform Commission.

The newspaper said on Tuesday Shenyang donated this year 10,000 disposable masks and 500 protective suits to help Braga withstand the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report says the Shenyang authorities put Braga officials in touch with makers of medical supplies in Shenyang, helping the officials obtain supplies worth 800,000 yuan (about US$121,650) from Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

The Braga authorities thanked their Shenyang counterparts in writing, and the Chinese Embassy in Lisbon praised the Shenyang authorities for their deeds, the Shenyang Daily says.

In March the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, reported that cooperation by the cities had begun in 2017, when Mayor Ricardo Rio of Braga visited Shenyang.