CIMC sends shipment of swiftly made LNG tanks to Brazil

Transportation equipment manufacturer China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd (CIMC) has shipped a batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks to Brazil, China Finance Online reports.

The Chinese website quotes Shenzhen-listed CIMC as saying in a written statement that the Brazilian customer ordered the tanks from a subsidiary, CIMC Enric, in late March for delivery in the middle of July.

The statement says CIMC overcame difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to dispatch the order in about three months, half the usual time, and that the tanks will arrive in Brazil in late August.

The tanks are for transporting and storing LNG that will fuel power stations, the report quotes the company as saying.

The shipping of the order lays a solid foundation for expansion of CIMC into the South American market, China Finance Online quotes the company statement as saying.