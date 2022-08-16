CIM Coimbra Region and Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce sign protocol

The Intermunicipal Community (CIM) of Coimbra Region and the Portugal-China Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce (CCPC-PME) will sign a protocol, on 17th of August, at 12:00 pm, at the Town Hall of Condeixa-a-Nova.

The protocol contemplates bilateral cooperation related to the creation of business opportunities and the promotion of the internationalization of the enterprises of the Coimbra Region, aiming to promote the international projection of the region, through the search and selection of projects and initiatives in each country that may result in joint cooperation actions.

With the signing of this protocol, CIM Coimbra Region reinforces its partnerships in the areas of capacity building, entrepreneurship, development and business competitiveness with CCPC-SME, a relevant entity in terms of promoting and stimulating economic and commercial relations between companies and institutions of both countries on a mutual interest basis.