Chinese water works to relieve drought in southern Angola

A Chinese-led project should be ready by December to begin supplying water to the drought-parched southern Angolan province of Cunene, Jornal de Angola reports, citing Angolan National Institute for Water Resources Director-General Manuel Quintino.

The Angolan newspaper says Mr Quintino was speaking last week before Angolan President João Lourenço inspected the work.

The project is overseen by Sinohydro Angola, a subsidiary of Power Construction Corp. of China Ltd, the report says.

It says about 38 percent of the work has been done.

Sinohydro Angola is damming the Cunene River and building conduits to carry river water for 160 km to 60 reservoirs in arid areas, the report says.

The water works will supply 235,000 people of the province and 250,000 cattle, Jornal de Angola says.