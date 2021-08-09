Chinese urged to play part in Angolan privatisation drive

Chinese companies are welcome to bid for public-sector assets that the Angolan government is selling to the private sector, the Chinese Embassy in Luanda says, citing Angolan Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa.

Ms Sousa was speaking during a virtual roadshow last Thursday, which drew nearly 120 representatives of 50 Chinese companies and institutions, according to a written statement issued by the Embassy on Friday.

The statement quotes Ms Sousa as saying she hopes more Chinese investors can bring capital and technology to Angola to boost its economic and social development.

The statement quotes Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao as commending recent reforms meant to improve the business environment in Angola, and as urging Chinese enterprises to invest more in the country.