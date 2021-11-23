Chinese university sets up centre for study of Timor-Leste

South China Normal University (SCNU), in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, has established the first research centre in mainland China for the study of Timor-Leste, the university says.

The establishment of the SCNU Timor-Leste Research Centre is important for Sino-Timorese cooperation and exchanges, according to a written statement issued by the university.

The statement quotes Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo as saying his embassy hopes the results of research at the centre will develop Sino-Timorese relations, particularly in the fields of education and culture.

The centre will facilitate exchanges with the Chinese Embassy in Dili for the purpose of advanced studies of practical matters, SCNU says.