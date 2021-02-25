Chinese traditional medicines Angolan sales potential mooted

Angolan Consul-General in Macao Eduardo Velasco Galiano thinks the growth of demand for healthcare in Angola may increase the amount of Chinese traditional medicines sold there through deals arranged in Macao, the Macao Daily News reports.

The newspaper quotes Mr Velasco Galiano as saying so on Tuesday, when he and Lusophone Markets Business Association Chairman Eduardo Ambrósio visited Farmácia Chinesa Pien Tze Huang Guo Yao Tang, which sells Chinese traditional medicines.

The report says Farmácia Chinesa Pien Tze Huang Guo Yao Tang is the Macao branch of Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd of the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian.

The firm has a long history of making and selling Chinese traditional medicines, and is eager to exploit the connections between Macao and the Portuguese-speaking world to sell its products in lusophone countries, the Macao Daily News quotes Farmácia Chinesa Pien Tze Huang Guo Yao Tang President Wei Ronghua as saying.