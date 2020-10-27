Chinese traditional medicine to be touted in lusophone world

News

Macao Health Bureau Director Lei Chin Ion has said the city intends to promote Chinese traditional medicine in the Portuguese-speaking world.

Macao means to use the Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park on the island of Hengqin, which abuts the city, to exploit opportunities offered by the Guangdong-Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area, a written statement by the bureau quotes Mr Lei as saying at the announcement of an official plan for developing the industry in the area.

The government of Macao issued a separate written statement quoting Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng as telling China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Chairman Gao Yan in a meeting that Chinese traditional medicine is a new driver of economic growth.

Functioning as a place where China and lusophone countries can conduct business gives Macao an important opportunity to make its economy more diverse, the Macao government statement quotes Ms Gao as saying.

