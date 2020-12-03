Chinese traditional medicine sales abroad discussed in Macao

Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has said the similarities among the legal systems of Macao and Portuguese-speaking parts of the world can help make the city a conduit for sales of Chinese traditional medicine in lusophone markets.

An official statement quotes Mr Ho as telling visiting Alliance of International Science Organizations President Bai Chunli on Tuesday that the severe effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy of Macao accentuated the urgent need to diversify the economy, in part by expanding the Chinese traditional medicine industry.

Mr Bai, who also heads the Chinese Academy of Sciences, expressed hope that his visit would increase cooperation by Macao and mainland China in scientific research, namely into Chinese traditional medicine, the official statement says.