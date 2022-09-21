Chinese streaming platform K-Ball acquires rights to Brasileirão until 2023

The Chinese streaming platform K-Ball, owned by Win Power, a subsidiary of China Sports Media, will have the rights to broadcast the Brasileirão for the remainder of the current season and also until the end of 2023. The agreement was signed by 1190 Sports, holder of the international broadcasting rights of Series A and B of the Brasileirão.

K-Ball will be able to show three live matches per round, with its own narration and commentary. This is the first live rights deal for the main Brazilian football competition on Chinese territory since 2017. Until then, the rights were owned by the defunct media group LeSports.

In addition to the Brasileirão, K-Ball has in its portfolio the Japanese J-League, the South Korean K-League, the Australian A-League, the Bundesliga 2 (second division of German football) and Major League Soccer (MLS).