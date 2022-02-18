Chinese still the main holders of Portuguese golden visas

Official data indicate that Chinese are the most numerous holders of residence permits for investment activity in Portugal, informally known as golden visas, which let foreigners live in Portugal if they invest there.

Figures given by the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service show that between October 2012 and January 2022 Chinese were the recipients of 5,053 of the 10,348 golden visas granted.

The report says Brazilians were second in number only to the Chinese, 1,065 Brazilians having been recipients.

Foreigners holding golden visas have invested over €6.15 billion (about US$6.98 billion) in Portugal, putting almost €5.55 billion of that sum into real estate, the official figures show.