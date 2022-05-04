Chinese state-owned company expected to become a partner in the construction of Angra 3

Brazil plans to restart the construction of the Angra 3 Nuclear Power Plant, which has been suspended since 2015, in the second half of this year. Now about 80 workers are already mobilized for the resumption of construction.

The nuclear power plant of Angra 3 is located in Angra dos Reis, in Sul Fluminense of Rio de Janeiro state, where Angra 1 and 2, with a combined installed capacity of 1,990 megawatts (MW), are already in operation. The plant of Angra 3, which has an installed capacity of 1,405 MW, is expected to begin operation in 2027.

The Chinese state-owned company China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Eletronuclear, a subsidiary of a Brazilian state-run power group (Electrobras), and may participate in the construction of the Angra 3 Nuclear Power Plant.

CNNC is responsible for the construction and operation of 12 nuclear power plants in Brazil, with a total installed capacity of 9.7 gigawatts (GW).