Chinese startup tries to implement live commerce in Brazil

Mobocity is a startup created by two Chinese, Yan Di and Zhang Zhen, who are respectively former AliExpress employee and founder of Influu. The company is trying to strengthen a phenomenon in Brazil that is very common in China: live commerce.

Live commerce consists in starting a live on a social network, giving exclusive discounts on selected products and allowing interaction with the followers. In Brazil, this phenomenon is better known for its television format, but the format of Internet has not yet been in the public’s graces.

Moreover, Yan’s expectation is that the situation will be better with the arrival of TikTok Shopping in Brazil. The application is still being tested in China, but it will allow users to add a product catalog to their lives. According to Yan, it is only a matter of time before the application arrives in Brazil.

The company has already 57 employees and plans to expand to 100 by the end of this year, aiming to reach a revenue of R$ 15 million.