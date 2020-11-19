Chinese specialists improving São Toméan livestock farming

For two years now, Chinese specialists in animal husbandry have been teaching farmers in São Tomé e Príncipe how to improve their methods of raising livestock, the Beijing Review reported on Tuesday.

The magazine says the Chinese specialists have helped install in the counties of Cantagalo, Lobata and Lemba, all on the island of São Tomé, sample fermentation tanks for making animal feed out of straw.

The report quotes one of the specialists, Wei Wangfei, as saying the samples have prompted São Toméan farmers to build five such tanks of their own, together capable of making over 200 tonnes of feed a year.

China paid for the building of a drying shed where farmers are shown how to turn breadfruit, taro, cassava and other crops into feed, the report says.

Mr Wei has helped produce and distribute 25 tonnes of feed for pigs, poultry and sheep, benefiting over 800 households, the Beijing Review says.