Chinese smartphone brand Vivo officially arrives in Portugal

China’s smartphone brand Vivo launches two new smartphones in Portugal this Monday, the Vivo V23 and Vivo Y76, marking its official entry into the Portuguese smartphone market.

The Vivo V23 stands out with its advanced front camera system, which consists of two 50MP and 8MP sensors. For the Vivo Y76, here is the thinnest device of the Chinese brand, only 7.79mm thick.

Vivo is one of the top selling cell phone brands in China and the fifth largest seller in the world, with a production capacity of around 200 million cell phones annually.

Portugal is Vivo’s 11th European market. Besides Portugal, Vivo has already marked its presence in ten other markets in Europe, including Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Spain, France, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom, Romania, and Serbia.