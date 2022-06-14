Chinese smartphone brand OPPO strengthens its investment in Portugal with the new head of Sales in Portugal

The Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has just appointed Nicolau Mesquita as its new head of Sales in Portugal. In fact, the brand has been present in Portugal since 2020 and has been investing in its local development.

The new head of the brand in Portugal has about 25 years of experience in the telecommunications and retail sectors and he is the first Portuguese to perform this role for the Chinese multinational company in the Portuguese market. With a professional career started in 1997 at Ericsson, Nicolau Mesquista has passed through companies such as Optimus, Oniway, PT Comunicações, Nokia, Altran, SONAE and CGI.

Nicolau Mesquita said that the team will strive to increase market share, expand the business, and make both the brand and the products, ranging from smartphones to the IoT, known to more Portuguese consumers.