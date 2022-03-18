Chinese show São Toméans ways to cut poverty in countryside

Chinese technicians have started in the northern São Toméan village of Caldeiras a pilot project for a wider drive to reduce poverty in São Tomé and Príncipe, the Téla Nón website says.

The technicians have introduced drip irrigation to increase the amount of maize grown by the villagers, and built greenhouses for growing vegetables all year round, the São Toméan website reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese are teaching farmers natural methods for controlling pests and diseases harmful to crops, the report says.

It quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen as saying the pilot project is meant to serve as an example for other communities to follow.

New stoves installed in the kitchens of school canteens in the village burn half the amount of wood the old stoves burnt, the Téla Nón website quotes Ms Xu as saying.