Chinese series arrives at Prime Box Brazil

The Chinese series“The Evolution of Our Love”will debut on 18th July on Prime Box Brazil. In addition to C-Dramas, the program also includes specialties created by CCTV, as part of their collaboration with Grupo Box Brazil on the Second Edition of the Chinese Film and Television Program Exhibition.

Currently, the production of C-Dramas is the main focus of the Chinese audiovisual industry. According to data from 2019, the industry generated more than 8 billion dollars annually and Brazil is the third-largest consumer of Asian dramas in the world.

The 2021 First Edition of the Chinese Film and Television Program Exhibition was a great success with the audience, achieving a viewing gain of more than 2,000 percent with the series “Tribes and Empires-Storm of Prophecy”, which will soon be available on VOD.