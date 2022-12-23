Chinese Seres will have electric commercial vehicles in Brazil

The electric SUVs Seres 5 EVR and Seres 3 from Chinese car brand Seres will land in Brazil in February 2023. In parallel, the brand will also bring two electric light commercial vehicles to Brazil: the EC31 truck and the EC35 van – both manufactured by Chinese DFSK Motor, the partner of Seres. They will be commercialized from the first quarter of 2023.

Both vehicles have a range of approximately 300 km and have batteries of 41 kWh. The electric motor delivers 81 hp and 200 Nm of torque for the rear wheels.

Both the EC31 and the EC35 have electric power-assisted steering, air-conditioner, ABS, pedestrian safety warning, radar, rearview camera, electric mirrors, central control screen, remote control key and electric windows.

(Source: Motor Show)