Chinese QJ Motor launches new motorbike for Portugal

The Chinese manufacturer QJ Motor presented many novelties at the EICMA, in Milan, covering various segments and cylinder capacities. But one model stood out: the SRV550, which is already available in the brand catalog for the Portuguese market.

Besides the recent SRK 400 and SRK 700 that adopt a sportive and modern positioning, the SRV550 offers a retro look that may please the fans of this style. In this way, modern technology is what is not missing in the motorbike.

The machine of QJ Motor features rounded lines and flatter surfaces, with a bicoloured fuel tank, round LED headlight, chrome windscreen and a leather seat in brown.

QJ Motor’s new model which features a multifunction LCD instrument panel is already available in Portugal with a suggested price of 6,690 euros.

(Source: motociclismo)