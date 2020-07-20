Chinese project to give Timor-Leste digital TV still wanted

A Timorese government official, Merício Juvenal dos Reis, has expressed hope that work on a Chinese project to bring digital television to Timor-Leste will resume as soon as possible, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Mr Juvenal dos Reis as saying resumption of the project would increase Sino-Timorese cooperation in countering the Covid-19 pandemic, and Sino-Timorese engagement in the fields of mass media and culture.

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo expressed hope that digital television will reach Timor-Leste soon, and so help Timorese understand China and Chinese culture better, the Chinese Embassy says.

In June last year the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, reported that work on the project had begun, overseen by two Chinese entities, the National Engineering Laboratory for DTV (Beijing) and Potevio Group Corp.