Chinese producer of herbal tea lists stock in Mozambique

Guangxi Guobao Golden Camellia Tea Industry Co. Ltd of China has listed its shares at the Mozambique International Stock Exchange, Xinhua reports.

An executive of the company, Chen Qiliang, believes the listing will help transform the enterprise for the better, according to a report carried by the Chinese government-run news agency last Sunday.

The report says the company grows the golden camellia plant, sells the part of the plant used to make an infusion, does research on the plant, develops products derived from it, puts on tours, and runs a wellness service.

Several Chinese enterprises have listed their shares at the newly opened Mozambique International Stock Exchange, the report says.

It says companies intending to list their stock there are required to have at least RMB70 million (about US$10.97 million) worth of assets, and to have made a profit of at least RMB15 million in each of the preceding three years.

Listing their stock at the exchange gives Chinese small and medium enterprises in the businesses of new technology and manufacturing a new way of raising capital abroad, Xinhua says.