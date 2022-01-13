Chinese potential tourists tempted with taste of the Azores

The Portuguese tourism promotion agency, Turismo de Portugal, has tried to lure Chinese to visit the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, by offering them tastes of wine made on one of the islands, the Tuniu travel agency says.

Among the eight varieties offered at a wine tasting in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing were wines made on the Azores island of Pico or in parts of mainland Portugal, according to a written statement issued by the Chinese travel agency on Monday.

The agency says Tiago Brito, the Turismo de Portugal representative in China, talked about the viticultural landscape on Pico, which is on the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage List.

The wine tasting was shown live online, Tuniu says.