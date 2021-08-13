Chinese, Portuguese young entrepreneurs in focus at meeting

Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang and Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association President Alberto Carvalho Neto have met to discuss support for entrepreneurship by young people, the Chinese Embassy in Lisbon says.

Mr Zhao and Mr Carvalho Neto exchanged views on prompting more cooperation by young entrepreneurs in China and Portugal when they met on August 4, a written statement issued by the embassy says.

The statement quotes Mr Zhao as voicing praise for the work the Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association has done to spur Sino-Portuguese cooperation, and hope that the association will help arrange to send a party of Portuguese young entrepreneurs to the annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The embassy is willing to increase exchanges involving the association to spur more Sino-Portuguese cooperation in economic, social and cultural matters, according to its statement.