Chinese-Portuguese translators invited to compete in contest

Would-be contestants in the fifth World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition have until May 30 to enter, the Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) says.

The prizes this year will include awards specially for institutions of higher education in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and in lusophone countries, the institute announced in writing on Tuesday

The MPI says students may enter if they are attending institutions in Macao, mainland China, lusophone countries or other parts of the world where the Chinese and Portuguese languages are studied, and institutions belonging to the Language Big Data Alliance.

The purpose of the contest is the promotion of innovations in the teaching in Macao of translation between Chinese and Portuguese, and of innovations in research there into translation, the MPI says.

The competition is arranged jointly by the institute and the Macao Education and Youth Development Bureau, with the help of the Portuguese Polytechnics Coordinating Council, according to the MPI announcement.