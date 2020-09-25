Chinese-Portuguese translation contest draws 211 entries

The fourth World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition, put on by the Macao Polytechnic Institute and the Macao Higher Education Bureau, drew 211 competing teams representing 55 institutions of higher education around the globe, the institute says.

The Macao Polytechnic Institute announced in writing that Renata André Véran de Azevedo de Moura and Cheng Xiaoyu of the University of Lisbon won the first prize, and that the institute’s own Bo Ai and Liu Tianjie were the runners-up.

The announcement says awards were presented to teams representing Hubei University in China and the University of Saint Joseph in Macao, and that special mentions were given to teams representing the Polytechnic Institute of Leiria and University of Minho in Portugal, Jilin International Studies University in China, and the branches of the Confucius Institute at the Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado in Brazil and Eduardo Mondlane University in Mozambique.

The purpose of the contest was to spur efforts to turn out workers bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese, and to prompt academic exchanges and research, the Macao Polytechnic Institute announcement says.