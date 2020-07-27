Chinese parts for solar farms soon to become cheaper in Brazil

The government of Brazil will remove on Saturday all duties on imports of components for solar power generating equipment, which may help Chinese makers of such components, the China FerroAlloy Market website reports.

The Chinese website says the Brazilian Ministry of the Economy will abolish import duties on 101 sorts of solar module, solar cell, inverter and tracker.

The report says the results of market research by SolarZoom indicate that last year China exported to Brazil solar modules with a combined capacity of 4.35 gigawatts.

Data collected by the Brazilian solar power industry association, Absolar, show less than 2 percent of electricity used in Brazil is generated from solar energy, the China FerroAlloy Market website says.