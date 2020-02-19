Chinese-owned venture taps Mota-Engil to build power station

Portuguese construction company Mota-Engil has announced that a subsidiary has won the 270 million euro (US$292.6 million) contract to build a hydroelectric power station in Colombia for a Chinese-owned joint venture.

Mota-Engil told the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange that it should complete the power station sometime around the end of 2023.

The company said it would build the power station for Talasa ProjectCo SAS ESP, which is owned in part by China Communications Construction Co. Ltd and China Three Gorges Corp., both owned by the Chinese state.

Mota-Engil is further penetrating the Latin American market, the company told the exchange.

Mota-Engil already operates in Brazil and 27 other countries around the world, including Angola and Mozambique.