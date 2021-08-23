Chinese-owned farm means to ensure poultry supply in Angola

A Chinese-owned farm in Luanda is using advanced technology and management methods to ensure a steady supply of poultry there, the Angola Chinese News website reports.

The Sichuan-Chongqing Chamber of Commerce in Angola financed the establishment of the farm, which started production last month, according to a report posted on the website last Thursday.

The report says the farm has 50,000 laying hens, and that it will keep 10,000 for its own breeding stock while selling the rest.

The farm has automatic feeders, a water treatment system and air conditioning for the wellbeing of the birds, the report says.

A laboratory on the farm will monitor the nutrition of the birds and run a testing service meant to help other poultry farms in the area to improve their productivity, the Angola Chinese News website says.