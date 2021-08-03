Chinese-owned company to begin mining niobium in Angola

A Chinese-owned company, Sociedade Niobonga – Comércio Geral, is due to begin soon mining niobium in the southwestern Angolan municipality of Quilengues, after prospecting for two years, Angop reports, citing a local government official there, Adriano Alberto Pedro.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Mr Pedro as saying the mine will raise the standard of living of the people of Quilengues.

Mr Pedro, speaking last Friday, said 19 million tonnes of niobium is to be found in an area of 443.5 square km around Mount Bonga, and that the local government intends to count how many people living there face resettlement.

Niobium is used in making turbines, spacecraft, aircraft, missiles, power plants and superconducting materials, Angop says.

In June Angop reported that a joint venture by Niobonga and Angolan state-owned miner of iron ore Ferrangol EP was investing US$100 million in mining niobium in Quilengues.