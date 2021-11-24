Chinese online influencers to plug Portuguese food, drink

The Portuguese trade and investment promotion agency, AICEP, has started a campaign which employs influencers in Chinese social media to advertise Portuguese food and drink, Lusa reports.

AICEP announced in writing that 29 influencers using the Weibo, Wechat, Yizhibo and RED (小红书) social media are taking part in its Tales from Portugal campaign, according to a report carried by the Portuguese news agency on Monday.

The report says the influencers will advertise the best Portuguese products available online in China.

Another aspect of the campaign will be physical gatherings in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, the report says.

It says AICEP estimates that by next April the campaign will have reached at least 5.5 million potential customers in China.

The AICEP announcement lists wine, olive oil, pastries, fresh fruit, preserved tomatoes, canned fish, pork, and dairy produce as the sorts of Portuguese food and drink with potential to sell well in China, Lusa says.