Chinese motorcycle Haojue DK160 Fi arrives in Brazil in October

After launching the Haojue NK 150, the Chinese motorcycle brand Haojue confirmed another novelty still for 2022: the Haojue DK160 Fi. According to JTZ Motors do Brasil, which represents the Chinese company in Brazil, the new model will arrive at the dealers of Haojue in October. The information about price, technical sheet and performance of the future urban motorcycle has been disclosed yet.

Based on the image of the motorcycle already published, it can be noticed a new design in relation to the known DK 150. In addition, an engine with higher performance is expected. The model could be a new option to compete with the Honda CG 160 Titan and even Yamaha’s latest motorcycle, Fazer FZ15.

According to JTZ, the DK160 Fi was developed in partnership with Haojue China to meet the daily needs of drivers and cope with the urban traffic in Brazilian cities.